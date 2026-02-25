Apple shareholders reject call for report on China manufacturing risks

Apple investors reject China dependence report as Cook doubles down on AI investment strategy.

By: Reuters
2 min readFeb 25, 2026 10:03 AM IST
Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook ​told ​shareholders that the company continues to ⁠plan for annual increases to its dividend but is prioritizing investments in technologies such as ‌AI.(Express Photo)Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook ​told ​shareholders that the company continues to ⁠plan for annual increases to its dividend but is prioritizing investments in technologies such as ‌AI.(Express Photo)
Apple shareholders on Tuesday rejected a proposal to report on the company’s dependence on China to manufacture most of its products. The vote came after Apple has worked for nearly a decade to broaden its manufacturing base to Vietnam, India and the U.S., where ⁠it ​said earlier that it would assemble some of its Mac mini computers to meet U.S. demand starting later this year.

During a question-and-answer session, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook ​told ​shareholders that the company continues to ⁠plan for annual increases to its dividend but is prioritizing investments in technologies such as ‌AI.

“We start by making all of the investments we believe are necessary to grow and manage our business, to innovate and to support our roadmap of products and services,” Cook said. “That’s our highest priority. It’s what drives decisions around investments, and it’s ⁠what has the ⁠biggest impact when it comes to creating value for shareholders.”

Apple shareholders approved all four ⁠of the ‌company’s proposals in addition to defeating the ​lone proposal from shareholders on the day’s ‌ballot. However, the portion of Apple investors voting against the company’s “say on pay” measure – a mandatory ‌vote for U.S. publicly ​traded companies ​to ​approve executive compensation – crept up slightly, with 8.6% of the more than 9 billion ​votes cast voting against it, after excluding ⁠abstentions and broker non-votes. The previous year’s share of “against” votes for Apple’s pay proposal was 7.6%.

Cook’s pay stayed steady in 2025, ‌coming ⁠in at $74.29 million in 2025, versus $74.61 million the previous year, according to the company’s proxy statement. 

 

