Apple shareholders reject call for report on China manufacturing risks

Apple shareholders on Tuesday rejected a proposal to report on the company’s dependence on China to manufacture most of its products. The vote came after Apple has worked for nearly a decade to broaden its manufacturing base to Vietnam, India and the U.S., where ⁠it ​said earlier that it would assemble some of its Mac mini computers to meet U.S. demand starting later this year.

During a question-and-answer session, Apple Chief Executive Tim Cook ​told ​shareholders that the company continues to ⁠plan for annual increases to its dividend but is prioritizing investments in technologies such as ‌AI.

“We start by making all of the investments we believe are necessary to grow and manage our business, to innovate and to support our roadmap of products and services,” Cook said. “That’s our highest priority. It’s what drives decisions around investments, and it’s ⁠what has the ⁠biggest impact when it comes to creating value for shareholders.”