Apple sends invites for special event on September 15… but will it be the iPhone 12?

iPhone 12 series, Apple Watch Series 6 expected to be announced at Apple's September 15 event. (Image credit: Apple)

Apple has confirmed that its next special event will take place on Tuesday, September 15. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theatre at Apple’s headquarters in Cupertino, California, kicking off at 10 am local time (10:30 pm IST). This would be the first fall event that will be held virtually.

The tech giant’s invitation didn’t explicitly detail which products will debut at the event. However, it is usually in September that Apple launches its new set of devices. But given the unprecedented situation arising out of the Covid-19 pandemic, we don’t know whether the event will be about the iPhone and if it is indeed about the iPhone will be an actual launch event or more of a showcase on what to expect in the near future.

If a clue can be read in the invite, which is headlined Time Flies, the event could well end up focusing on the next generation Apple Watch. The Apple timepiece could become more relevant if it is able to incorporate features that help people keep track of their health in the pandemic. For instance, the Apple Watch Series 6 could come in with the ability to monitor oxygen saturation in the blood or SpO2 tracking. Sleep tracking will be natively built in as indicated by watchOS 7. It’s also believed that the Watch Series 6 would get an upgraded processor and improved battery life.

At the moment, the expectation is for Apple to showcase a slew of new iPhone at the September event. All indications as of now are that there will be four models and three different screen sizes, 5.4-inch iPhone 12, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Max, a 6.1-inch iPhone 12 Pro, and a 6.7-inch iPhone 12 Pro Max.

For the first time, all the models are said to feature OLED displays, which are brighter and have better contrast. The new phones will look similar to the iPhone 11, though the iPhone 12’s edges will have a boxy design – similar to the iPhone 4 and iPad Pro. The top-end models are rumoured to get a LIDAR scanner like the iPad Pro. It’s also widely expected that the new iPhones will come with built-in 5G support. The new iPhone 12 range will sport a new chipset called A14, which is rumored to be based on the 5-nanometer process.

Reports suggest this year’s iPhone will come without a charger or earphones. The iPhone 12 will reportedly start at $649 for the cheapest 5.4-inch model, with the top-end iPhone 12 Pro Max starting at $1,099. An October retail availability of the iPhone 12 should be expected.

Other Apple products like iPad Air 4, AirTags, cheaper HomePod and an updated Apple TV streaming box could also be announced during the same event. A new Mac with an ARM-based processor could also be introduced, though details are scarce as of now.

Tim Cook and the team will probably use the event to discuss the future growth outlook of its services business. Last year, Apple introduced multiple new services like Apple TV+, Apple Arcade, and Apple News+. The buzz is that Apple may launch new subscription plans that bundle many of its marque services, according to reports. The plans, said to be called “AppleOne,” will offer Apple services including Apple Music and Apple Arcade in a number of different price tiers – under one payment. The move would help increase the user base of Apple’s core services. Apple has been betting on subscription revenue in recent years, as the company looks to reduce its dependency on the iPhone and other key hardware products.

