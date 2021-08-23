What to expect from Apple’s fall 2021 event: iPhone 13, iPad mini 6, and a new Mac mini?

Apple’s fall product showcase, perhaps the biggest tech event of the year, is around the corner. Although Cupertino is yet to announce the exact date of the event, predictions and leaks have been steady in the weeks leading up to the big day. The company’s September event is traditionally when Apple unveils new iPhones and a brand new Apple Watch. This year, however, the most interesting changes are likely coming to the iPad mini and AirPods.

Here are a few things to watch for during Apple’s fall 2021 event

iPhone 13

Apple annually refreshes its iPhone lineup, and this year, the iPhone 13 is due for launch. We are expecting four iPhone 13 models — the iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. With no change in the design, they probably look the same as the iPhone 12 models. Interestingly, the new iPhone 13 models will feature a smaller notch design, which will be the biggest design change. They are said to come with the A15 processor, faster 5G, improved cameras, and battery improvements.

The iPhone 13 lineup, in full glory. (Sonny Dickson/Twitter) The iPhone 13 lineup, in full glory. (Sonny Dickson/Twitter)

iPad mini 6

Apple is also expected to show off an updated iPad mini with a tweaked design and a faster processor The iPad mini 6, likely to be the name of the next-generation iPad mini, could feature a larger 8.5-inch display. The display will reportedly lack bezels and the Home button will be replaced with Touch ID built into the power button. The new iPad mini will mainly resemble the iPad Air 4 with flat sides, rounded corners on the screen, and a prominent camera bump. The connector could graduate from Lightning to USB-C, like the iPad Pro and iPad Air 4. The current-generation iPad mini looks a bit dated, and it’s time for Apple to show some love towards its mini-tablet.

Also read | Why it’s time for Apple to think differently about the iPad mini

Apple could give a design change to the Watch Series 7. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) Apple could give a design change to the Watch Series 7. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

Apple Watch Series 7

A new, redesigned Apple Watch Series 7 is rumoured to arrive alongside the iPhone 13 next month. The Apple Watch is expected to feature smaller bezels and a flat-edged design that could be similar to the design language of the iPhone 13 and iPad Pro. Apple’s next watch could come with improved battery life and new health features. Apple Watch Series 7 will be pitted against Samsung’s newly launched Galaxy Watch 4. Expect the new Apple Watch to cost the same $399 price.

AirPods 3 will likely resemble the high-end AirPods Pro. (Image credit: 52Audio) AirPods 3 will likely resemble the high-end AirPods Pro. (Image credit: 52Audio)

AirPods 3

And then there’s AirPods 3. The updated version of Apple’s truly wireless earbuds are said to have a design in line with the premium AirPods Pro. The new earbuds, which are aimed at the masses, will likely feature spatial audio support and touch controls. Of course, they will lack Active Noise Cancellation, thus allowing Apple to sell them at a lower price point.

Also read | Why phone companies need to come out of this boring ‘risk-averse’ phase

The rumoured redesigned Mac Mini. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech) The rumoured redesigned Mac Mini. (Image credit: Jon Prosser/Front Page Tech)

New MacBook Pros, Mac Mini and more

Apple’s MacBook Pro is also due for a refresh, but it’s unclear if it will be announced during the same iPhone event. Apple is reportedly working on 14 and 16-inch MacBook Pro models. They are expected to get the most drastic design change in years, featuring a flat-edged design, charging over MagSafe and an upgraded M1X processor.

The company could also announce the new Mac Mini with an “M1X” chip. It will likely get redesigned and might come with more ports. For years, the Mac Mini has targeted home users but the new model might focus on power users and will also likely cost more than the existing models.