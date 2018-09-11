Apple’s September 12 event: Here’s how to watch the keynote live on iPhone, iPad and Windows 10 PC

iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPhone Xr launch: Here’s how to watch Apple’s September 12 keynote event on iPhone, iPad, and even on Windows 10 PC. iPhone Xs, iPhone Xs Plus, iPhone Xr launch: Here’s how to watch Apple’s September 12 keynote event on iPhone, iPad, and even on Windows 10 PC.

Apple is all set for its annual event on September 12, which is scheduled to take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on Apple Park premises. The company’s keynote event will begin at 10am PT (10:30pm IST) in California. Apple is widely anticipated to unveil the 2018 iPhone lineup dubbed as iPhone Xs, iPhone Xr and iPhone Xs Plus. The Tim Cook-led company is also expected to announce a brand new Apple Watch, iPad Pros with Face ID, AirPods 2, and MacBook Air 2. Notably, Apple is hosting a live stream for the keynote so that users can tune in and catch the updates live from around the globe.

Here are the details on where and how you can watch Apple annual launch event livestream.

Apple September 12 event: How to watch the livestream online

Apple’s annual event will be held on September 12 at the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. The “Gather round” Apple keynote event will kick off at 10am PT which is 10:30pm IST. For those interested users, they can stream the event on Apple’s website. For those who own any of the Apple devices that include iPhone, iPad, Mac or iPod here’s where you can stream the launch event.

Apple September 12 event: How to watch livestream on iPhone, iPad or iPod touch

Users can watch Apple September 12 annual event on their iPhone, iPad or iPad touch using Safari browser. Apple notes that the device needs to run iOS 10 or later for streaming the event.

Apple September 12 event: How to watch livestream on Mac

Similar to the iOS devices, you can watch the event on your Mac system using the Safari browser. As per the company, the Mac system needs to run macOS Sierra 10.12 or later to get the best experience.

Apple September 12 event: How to watch livestream on Apple TV

For those who own an Apple TV, they can watch the event using the Apple Events app. Apple notes that to stream the event on an Apple TV via AirPlay it will require an Apple TV (2nd generation or later) with the latest Apple TV software or tvOS.

Apple September 12 event: How to watch livestream on Windows PC and other platforms

In case you own a Windows 10 PC, users will be able to catch Apple’s annual event updates via Microsoft Edge browser. Apple cites that users can watch the livestream event on the Chrome and Firefox browser as well if they are using recent versions that support MSE, H.264, and AAC.

Join us 12 September at 6:00 pm to watch the #AppleEvent live on Twitter. Tap ❤️ below and we’ll send you updates on event day. pic.twitter.com/ufxuu3kt9H — Apple (@Apple) September 10, 2018

Besides streaming on iOS devices, Mac, Windows and other platforms, Apple is providing a livestream of the event on Twitter as well. Interested users can check Apple Twitter feed and get a reminder by liking the tweet.

