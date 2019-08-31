Apple September 10 event: Here’s how to watch iPhone 11 launch live

Apple has announced that it will be holding an event on September 10, where it is expected to launch its next-generation iPhone 11 lineup of smartphones. At the event, the company is also expected to announce other hardware upgrades, the launch of iOS 13, Apple Arcade and Apple TV Plus services.

The company hasn’t confirmed what all it will be launching at the event. However, considering its past track record, new iPhones will definitely be launched. Here’s how you can watch the event live from the comfort of your home.

How to watch Apple’s September 10 event live:

Apple will kick off its event at 10 am PT in the Steve Jobs Theater at the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, which converts to 10:30 PM IST on September 10. The livestream will be made available for users to watch at https://www.apple.com/apple-events/ on the day of the event.

To watch the event on an iPhone, iPod or iPod Touch, you will need to open the link in Safari. Your iPhone, iPod or iPod Touch also need to have iOS 10 or later installed.

If you own a Mac, you can also watch the event using the Safari web browser. However, your machine should be updated to macOS Sierra 10.12 or later. PC users can watch the event live on a Windows 10 machine using the Microsoft Edge browser.

You can also watch the event live using Google Chrome and Firefox web browsers, as long as the versions you are using support MSE, H.264 and AAC formats.

Apple TV owners can also watch the event live using the Apple Events app, which can be downloaded from the App Store. Users can view the event on second-generation Apple TV or above with the latest software.