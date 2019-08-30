Apple September 10 event preview: iPhone 11 lineup, Watch Series 5 and everything else to expect

Apple has already sent out invites for its next big event, which will be held on September 10 at the Steve Jobs Theatre in Cupertino’s new Apple Park campus. The tagline for this year’s event is By Innovation Only, which hints at major hardware upgrades in the new iPhone series.

The Apple logo in the invite is interestingly multi-coloured with layers of different colours stacked on top of each other. The logo itself has lead to theories that Apple could bring its iconic multi-coloured logo back. Some others believe that the colours depict the new colour options that iPhone 11 will be available in.

Meanwhile, reports so far suggest that Apple will launch three new iPhone models at the event, the successors to iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and iPhone XS Max. Also rumoured is a new version of Apple Watch in titanium and ceramic cases. Ahead of Apple’s September 10 event, we take a look at everything to expect:

Apple iPhone 11, 11 Pro, 11 Pro Max

So, Apple is said to go with ‘Pro’ for names of the new iPhones, reports suggest. The successor to the entry-level iPhone XR will be called iPhone 11, while the iPhone XS and iPhone XS Max successors will be called iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max respectively.

The big highlight of the two higher-end models will be a triple rear camera setup – a wide-angle, telephoto and ultra-wide lens – housed in a square-shaped module. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman has revealed that the new camera software on the iPhones will able to take three images simultaneously from each other lenses and combine them together to create high-resolution images.

There will also be improvements in the quality of video in the iPhone’s camera app with features like live retouching. Meanwhile, the iPhone 11 will have two cameras at the back.

In terms of design, the three iPhone models will look similar, complete with the notch that we saw on the previous-generation models. Of course, the processor in iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max will be upgraded. Face ID will also get a significant update. Bloomberg reports that new A13 processors will be faster and a new component chip will be capable of handling some math-heavy tasks, which will help with computer vision and augmented reality.

Just like last year’s iPhone XR, its successor will also sport an LCD display, though this could be the last iPhone model to come with an LCD screen as Apple is said to use OLED in its next 2020 budget phone as well. As for iPhone 11 Pro and iPhone 11 Pro Max, the two phones will feature OLED panel.

Apple Watch Series 5

Apple Watch Series 5 could be unveiled at the event as well, but do not expect major changes from Watch Series 4. Apple’s next-generation smartwatch will reportedly look exactly like the last year’s model, except for a new processor and a few other minor changes.

Reports also hint at new titanium and ceramic cases for the new watch. If true, then this would be the first time Apple Watch will launch in a ceramic case. Apple Watch Series 5 was recently leaked in images by tipster Slashleaks, which showcased the device running watchOS 6 with a model number of A2157 and it does not look any different from the Apple Watch Series 4.

The new watchOS 6 will also be available for the existing smartwatch as well and it will include several new features such as a dedicated App Store, new health features, noise app and the cycle tracking feature.