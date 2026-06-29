Apple seeks approval to buy chips from blacklisted Chinese company: Report

Apple WWDC Event 2026 LIVE: Follow along for real-time announcements straight from Apple Park. (Image: Apple)

Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for clearance to buy memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, a Chinese company the Pentagon has put on a blacklist, ⁠the ​Financial Times reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has lobbied the White House for approval aimed at easing financial pressure on the company from rising memory ​chip prices, ​the newspaper said, citing ⁠unnamed sources.

The White House, Apple and CXMT did not respond to requests for comment ‌from Reuters outside business hours.

The lobbying push underscores the bind facing major U.S. technology companies as soaring memory chip costs collide with Washington’s national security restrictions on Chinese chipmakers.