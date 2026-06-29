Apple seeks approval to buy chips from blacklisted Chinese company: Report

Apple raised iPad and MacBook prices on Thursday, saying it could no longer shield ‌customers ⁠from soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI industry's data ​center buildout.

By: Reuters
2 min readNew DelhiJun 29, 2026 01:38 PM IST
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Apple is lobbying the Trump administration for clearance to buy memory chips from ChangXin Memory Technologies, a Chinese company the Pentagon has put on a blacklist, ⁠the ​Financial Times reported on Friday.

The iPhone maker has lobbied the White House for approval aimed at easing financial pressure on the company from rising memory ​chip prices, ​the newspaper said, citing ⁠unnamed sources.

The White House, Apple and CXMT did not respond to requests for comment ‌from Reuters outside business hours.

The lobbying push underscores the bind facing major U.S. technology companies as soaring memory chip costs collide with Washington’s national security restrictions on Chinese chipmakers.

Apple approached the Commerce Department more than a month ago and ⁠also engaged other ⁠administration officials and allies in Washington, one person told the FT.

CXMT, China’s top ⁠memory ‌chipmaker, was designated as a Chinese ​military company by the Defense Department ‌under the Biden administration. The company, among others, was approved by an interagency committee last ‌year for ​addition to ​the Commerce Department’s ​Entity List.

U.S. companies cannot ship goods, software and technology to companies on ​the list without a license, which ⁠is likely to be denied.

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Apple raised iPad and MacBook prices on Thursday, saying it could no longer shield ‌customers ⁠from soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI industry’s data ​center buildout.

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