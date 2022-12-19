scorecardresearch
Monday, Dec 19, 2022

Apple scraps Mac Pro’s M2 Extreme chip: Report

Apple Mac Pro with M2 Ultra processor is likely to offer 24 CPU cores and 72 GPU cores with up to 192GB of unified memory.

Apple is said to launch Mac Pro with M2 Ultra chip in 2023 (Image credit: Apple India)
Apple’s iMac Pro is the only pending product that is yet to be transitioned from the Intel platform to Apple Silicon. It is now said that the upcoming first-generation Mac Pro, powered by Apple Silicon could feature the M2 Ultra instead of the previously reported M2 Extreme.

According to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, who wrote in his PowerOn newsletter, Apple has scrapped the M2 Extreme processor due to manufacturing difficulties and higher costs. Apple Silicon M2 Extreme was supposed to have a 48-core CPU with up to 152-core GPU, making it the most powerful processor from Apple.

Also read: |Apple M1 Mac Pro may be dead, but here’s what’s coming next

Apple’s Mac Pro with the M2 Extreme processor could have cost around $10,000, which makes it almost twice as expensive as the current Intel-based Mac Pro base model, which costs $5,999, adds the report. Gurman claims that Apple has continued to test the upcoming Mac Pro with an M2 Ultra processor, which is said to have a 24-core CPU and a 72-core GPU. The processor is also said to offer up to 192GB of unified memory, which should make it one of the most expensive Macs ever.

It is now speculated that the Mac Pro with the M2 Ultra chip might launch in 2023 with no details on the exact time frame. Again, in terms of pricing, the upcoming Mac Pro might cost similar to the current Mac Pro. However, unlike the Intel-based Mac Pro, the Apple Silicon variant won’t support storage or RAM expansion.

When compared to the Intel Mac Pro, Apple Silicon Mac Pro could have a compact form factor and is also expected to consume less power, delivering faster performance with improved power efficiency. The upcoming Mac Pro is also expected to receive extended software support and is likely to be compatible with all the software just like the Intel counterpart.

