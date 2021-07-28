Apple says supply shortages will affect sales of iPhones and iPads in September quarter

After automakers, it seems smartphone companies are next in the line who will feel the pinch as a global shortage in semiconductors grows. Apple on Tuesday warned that it is expecting supply constraints that could affect iPhone and the iPad in the coming quarter.

“The majority of constraints we’re seeing are of the variety that I think others are seeing, that I would classify as industry shortage,” Apple CEO Tim Cook said on a call with analysts. Although Apple didn’t give an exact picture of how bad the impact of the global semiconductor shortage would be on its future launches, CFO Luca Maestri said the company expects them “to be greater than what we experienced during the June quarter.”

Apple’s warning that supply shortages would affect the company in the September quarter should be taken carefully, though it’s not clear if these early predictions have any impact on the iPhone 13. We still don’t know the exact launch date of Apple’s next iPhone,. but it could happen in September. Similar to last year’s debut of the iPhone 12, the iPhone 13’s launch event could be virtual-only.

This year, we are expecting four new iPhones, including the iPhone 13, the iPhone 13 Mini, the iPhone 13 Pro and the iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple already announced a slew of new products earlier this year, but the fall event could be used to announce the new iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7, AirPods 3, iPad mini 6 and updates to MacBook Pro with more powerful silicon.

Apple reported a record June quarter on Tuesday, thanks to a nearly 50 per cent year-over-year jump in iPhone sales to $39.6 billion. The success of the iPhone 12 lineup shows that its iPhone hasn’t lost momentum even after 14 years. Apple’s co-founder Steve Jobs introduced the first iPhone in 2007.