Apple says Mac users in China can connect to Alibaba’s Qwen AI service

Apple’s new MacBook Neo is powered by the A18 Pro smartphone chip and features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display. (Image Source: Apple)

Apple has published a guide explaining how eligible Mac users in mainland China can connect Alibaba’s Qwen artificial-intelligence service to the U.S. tech giant’s Siri digital assistant and Writing Tools feature.

The Mac-specific arrangement could help Apple compete in China’s AI PC market, where ⁠it ​has been losing market share as domestic manufacturers such as Lenovo have promoted locally developed AI features.

Here are some details:

* Qwen is Chinese ecommerce giant Alibaba’s family of generative-AI models, which can create text and images and analyse documents, photos and ​other ​material in response to user prompts.

* Apple’s updated ⁠Chinese-language guide says users who opt in can use Qwen through Siri for more detailed responses to some requests, including analysis ‌of photos and documents. Writing Tools can also draw on the service to create text or images from a description.