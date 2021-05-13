scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, May 13, 2021
Most read

Apple says ‘Chaos Monkeys’ author hired in ads business has left company

Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company

By: Reuters |
Updated: May 13, 2021 2:03:48 pm
Apple, Apple App Store, Apple App Store rules, Fortnite, Epic Games, iPhone, iPhone app store, Apple news,pple said García Martínez is no longer at the company but gave no further details (P.C: AP)

Apple Inc on Wednesday said Antonio García Martínez, a former Facebook Inc product manager who joined Apple recently to work in its advertising business, is no longer with the company. García Martínez, who came to Silicon Valley after a stint on Wall Street, wrote the 2016 book “Chaos Monkeys” about his time in the technology industry. He joined Apple as a product engineer in Apple’s advertising platform business in April, according to his LinkedIn page.

Technology news publication The Verge reported on Wednesday that more than 2,000 Apple employees had signed an internal petition sent to the company’s leaders with concerns about what the petition writers described as sexist and racist views in the book and whether Apple had followed its own rules in hiring García Martínez.

Apple said García Martínez is no longer at the company but gave no further details. “At Apple, we have always strived to create an inclusive, welcoming workplace where everyone is respected and accepted. Behavior that demeans or discriminates against people for who they are, has no place here,” the company said in a statement. García Martínez did not immediately respond to a request for comment outside normal business hours.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.

  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
Advertisement

More Tech

Advertisement

Photos

apple event, apple event 2021, apple event april 2021, apple event live, apple event live stream, apple event 2021 live, apple event 2021, apple event 2021 today, apple spring loaded event, apple spring loaded event live, apple spring loaded event live update, ipad pro, ipad pro 2021, new ipad pro 2021 launch date, ipad pro 2021 launch imac design, new apple product
iPad Pro 2021 to iMac: Here’s everything Apple announced at the event

Best of Express

Must Read

Advertisement

May 13: Latest News

Advertisement
x