Apple says App Store blocked over $2.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2025

Apple says its AI-powered App Store security systems blocked more than $2.2 billion in fraudulent transactions in 2025 while cracking down on fake accounts, scam apps, and malicious developers.(Express Photo)

Apple, on Thursday, May 21, said it stopped more than $2.2 billion in potentially fraudulent transactions on the App Store in 2025. The announcement comes as the company continues to expand its security and fraud prevention systems across its digital marketplace.

According to the company, the App Store’s fraud detection systems, which combine human moderation with artificial intelligence and machine learning, have now prevented more than $11.2 billion in fraudulent transactions over the past six years.

Apple also revealed that it rejected over two million problematic app submissions in 2025 alone, including apps that violated privacy rules, copied other apps, contained hidden features, or attempted financial scams after approval.