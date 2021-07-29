Apple rolls out iOS 15 beta 4 update: All you need to know

Apple has rolled out the fourth beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8, and macOS Monterey. The newly released updates make changes to Safari, a new widget option for Podcasts, Notifications, Focus mode, and more. Those who have joined Apple’s public software testing program will be able to test the new features that are available in the latest build.

The iOS 15 beta 4 update brings a lot of features and changes. In Safari, users will now see the share button in the tab bar and the reload button is present next to the URL. The tab bar minimizes when it gets in your way while tapping on a website. If you want to find an option to “Show Bookmarks,” then all you need to do is long press on the URL bar.

The new update also adds an option to “Share Focus Status” with individual contacts. There is also a new icon for “Smart Rotate” when adding a widget stack to your Home screen, as per a report by 9to5Mac. Apple has also added support for MagSafe Battery Pack on iPhone 12. The company has also added a new “Return to Home Screen” action for shortcuts.

Apple has also updated the design of Safari on the iPad, which is similar to the macOS Monterey Safari design. ‌One will also find a new toggle for disabling notifications when Screen Sharing or Screen Mirroring. In the Messages app, users will now be able to tap on a contact’s name and choose whether or not to share their Focus status with them.

Apple has also updated the design of the App Store Account and changed the icon of Notifications. The Cupertino giant has also tweaked the camera icon on the lock screen to remove the shutter button.