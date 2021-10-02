Apple is rolling out iOS 15.1 update to fix iPhone 13’s Apple Watch unlock bug

Apple recently launched its latest iPhone 13 lineup and iOS 15. However, after using the device, several users started experiencing a problem and complained on Reddit and Twitter about not being able to unlock their new phones use their Apple Watch.

The issue was also reported by some older iPhones users that received iOS 15. Following which, Apple acknowledged the issue and announced that it is rolling out an update, which fixes this issue.

“Apple has identified an issue where Unlock with Apple Watch may not work with iPhone 13 devices. You might see ‘Unable to Communicate with Apple Watch’ if you try to unlock your iPhone while wearing a face mask, or you might not be able to set up Unlock with Apple Watch,” the company said.

The same update was released a few days back, but was only available for iOS 15.1 beta users. Now, the fix is live for everyone who is using the iOS 15 version. The latest software update is about 553.7MB.

Those who still haven’t received the update can turn off Unlock with Apple Watch and use their passcode to unlock their iPhone 13 until the new iOS 15.1 hits your device. The feature, which Apple offered to let you unlock your iPhone while wearing a mask or ski goggles, can be disabled in the Settings section. You will find the feature in the Face ID & Passcode.

Apple’s latest update also includes other bug fixes, but the Cupertino giant hasn’t specified what those might be.