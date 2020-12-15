Apple rolls out iOS 14.3: Check out all the new features and other details

Apple has rolled out its iOS 14.3 software version for all the devices. Check out all the features, additions, and fixes the iOS version brings to the table.

Apple has rolled out the latest iOS 14.3 and iPadOS 14.3 updates for all the eligible users. The latest software update brings Apple’s new ProRAW photography mode, which is being rolled out to iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max users. The update also adds support for the recently launched Apple AirPods Max headphones and for the Apple Fitness+ subscription service, which is currently accessible in some countries. It even brings some fixes and improvements. Read on to know everything about the latest iOS 14.3 update.

What devices are getting iOS 14.3?

The iOS 14.3 update is available for download for the iPhone 12 series, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XS, iPhone XR and iPhone SE (2020). The list also includes iPhone X, iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, iPhone 6s Plus, iPhone 6s, iPhone 7 Plus, iPhone 7, and first-generation iPhone SE.

How to update to iOS 14.3?

Apple has released iOS 14.3 via an over-the-air (OTA) update and it is expected to hit all the iOS devices in the coming days. You can check for the iOS 14.3 update by heading over to your device’s Settings section. You then need to visit the General section and then choose Software Update. If your device has received the latest iOS version, then you will see the iOS 14.3 update in the software section. Just tap on the ‘Download and Install’ option to upgrade your device to Apple’s latest software version. If the update is not visible, then you don’t need to worry as you will get it in a few days.

iOS 14.3: Full list of features and improvements

The newly released iOS 14.3 update offers you an option to shoot 25fps videos. It adds ProRAW photography mode for the Apple iPhone 12 Pro and Max users. This mode will give users a raw image, which will be in a much larger file size than the standard images that a user takes. A raw image means that you won’t be getting a tweaked and well-adjusted image in terms of exposure, noise and other things. Users can edit all the ProRAW photos within the Photos app on the iPhone.

Apart from this, iOS users also get the mirror option for selfies. This feature will be available to iPhone 6s series, iPhone SE, iPhone 7 series, iPhone 8 series, iPhone X and a few old iPad units. Apple has also added a new privacy information section on App Store pages. After downloading this update, users will now notice a developer-reported summary of any app’s privacy practices.

The Apple TV app has received a new Apple TV+ tab which will make it easier for you to find and watch the content in your subscription for the streaming platform. The company has also enhanced search and you will now be able to browse content by genre and top results shown for all relevant matches across movies, TV shows, artists etc.

As mentioned above, the update brings support for Apple Fitness+, which is a subscription-based fitness service powered by the Apple Watch. It is available in several countries and in order to use it properly, users will need the latest iOS 14.3 update. The service supports Apple Watch Series 3 and later versions. Apple has mentioned that the subscription will initially be available in Australia, Canada, Ireland, New Zealand, United Kingdom and the United States.

The service will offer workouts and training sessions, and personalized recommendations. Apple has promised that it will add new workout videos every week. These include Interval Training, Indoor Cycling, Yoga, Core, Strength, Dance, Rowing, Treadmill Walking, Treadmill Running and Mindful Cooldown.

The latest update brings support for Apple AirPods Max and offers features like high-fidelity audio, Adaptive EQ, Active Noise Cancellation, Transparency Mode and spatial audio. If you have purchased Apple’s new headphones, then make sure your phone has the latest iOS 14.3 version to set them up.

Apple will now display Air quality data in Weather, Maps, and Siri for locations in China mainland. The changelog says that Air quality health recommendations are provided in Weather and Siri for the United States, United Kingdom, Germany, India, and Mexico at certain air quality levels. The release also addresses some other issues, which you can check here.

