Apple rolls out global age verification tools amid rising child safety laws

From blocking 18+ apps to updating developer tools, the company responds to new digital safety laws.

By: Tech Desk
3 min readNew DelhiFeb 25, 2026 08:16 PM IST
At the centre of the update is Apple’s improved 'Declared Age Range API', now available for beta testing. The tool allows developers to receive a user’s age range, such as whether they are a child, teen or adult, without revealing exact details like a date of birth.(Express Photo)At the centre of the update is Apple’s improved 'Declared Age Range API', now available for beta testing. The tool allows developers to receive a user’s age range, such as whether they are a child, teen or adult, without revealing exact details like a date of birth.(Express Photo)
Apple is stepping up its efforts to meet a rising number of child safety and age-verification laws around the world. The company has announced a fresh set of tools aimed at helping developers confirm users’ age ranges without collecting sensitive personal information.

As part of the update, Apple Inc. will now block the download of apps rated 18+ in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore unless users confirm they are adults. The move is designed to comply with new and existing laws that restrict access to certain digital content for minors.

The changes also extend to parts of the United States. In Utah and Louisiana, new users will soon have their age category shared with developers’ apps through Apple’s updated systems, ensuring companies can meet local regulations.

A new approach to age assurance

At the centre of the update is Apple’s improved ‘Declared Age Range API’, now available for beta testing. The tool allows developers to receive a user’s age range, such as whether they are a child, teen or adult, without revealing exact details like a date of birth.

Apple says this approach balances privacy and compliance. Governments across several regions have introduced rules to prevent minors from accessing certain content, particularly social media and adult-focused apps. However, these laws also raise concerns about how platforms gather and store personal data.

Under the new system, users, or in some cases their parents or guardians, can choose to share their age category. In Brazil, for example, developers can access a user’s age range through the API if consent is provided.

Blocking 18+ downloads and addressing loot boxes

In Australia, Brazil, and Singapore, Apple will automatically block users from downloading apps rated 18+ until they verify they meet the age requirement. The verification will be handled directly by the App Store. Apple noted that while it manages this confirmation process, developers may still need to meet separate local compliance obligations.

 

