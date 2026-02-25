Apple rolls out global age verification tools amid rising child safety laws

At the centre of the update is Apple’s improved 'Declared Age Range API', now available for beta testing. The tool allows developers to receive a user’s age range, such as whether they are a child, teen or adult, without revealing exact details like a date of birth.(Express Photo)

Apple is stepping up its efforts to meet a rising number of child safety and age-verification laws around the world. The company has announced a fresh set of tools aimed at helping developers confirm users’ age ranges without collecting sensitive personal information.

As part of the update, Apple Inc. will now block the download of apps rated 18+ in Brazil, Australia, and Singapore unless users confirm they are adults. The move is designed to comply with new and existing laws that restrict access to certain digital content for minors.

The changes also extend to parts of the United States. In Utah and Louisiana, new users will soon have their age category shared with developers’ apps through Apple’s updated systems, ensuring companies can meet local regulations.