Apple rolls out discounted subscription option for App Store developers

Apple has announced a new way for developers to make their App Store subscriptions more affordable. The new option allows developers to offer monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment. The announcement comes ahead of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 8.
The new subscription model could help attract subscribers with lower-priced plans tied to a yearlong commitment. The idea behind the new subscription option is to let customers pay for their auto-renewing subscriptions on a monthly basis while committing to a 12-month plan. This model will allow developers to offer discounted rates to customers in exchange for more predictable long-term revenue.
“People can cancel their subscription at any time, which will prevent the subscription from renewing after they’ve completed their agreed-to payments to fulfill their commitment,” Apple said on its website.
Developers often promote annual subscriptions by highlighting their lower monthly cost to emphasise savings. This encourages users, especially those unsure about long-term commitments, to choose annual plans by making them seem like a better deal.
Apple is formalising this pricing approach and introducing guidelines to ensure subscription offers are presented clearly and don’t mislead customers about their true cost.
The new type of subscription will be available to developers around the world, except for the US and Singapore, Apple added. It is available to users who have iOS 26.4, iPadOS 26.4, macOS Tahoe 26.4, tvOS 26.4, and visionOS 26.4, or later, installed on their devices.
Customers can review key details before subscribing, including payment structure and cancellation terms. Even if they cancel early, they must continue monthly payments for the full 12-month commitment. Apple will show progress on payments and send reminders about renewals. While this model offers better pricing, it may also lock users into long-term plans or lead to accidental renewals if they forget to cancel.
Apple’s latest move is part of a broader strategy to strengthen its control over subscriptions. Last year, the company shifted AppleCare to recurring payments and introduced tools to discourage cancellations, showing a clear push toward long-term, ongoing subscription commitments.