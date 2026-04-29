Apple rolls out discounted subscription option for App Store developers

The new type of subscription will be available to developers around the world, except for the US and Singapore. (Image: Apple)

Apple has announced a new way for developers to make their App Store subscriptions more affordable. The new option allows developers to offer monthly subscriptions with a 12-month commitment. The announcement comes ahead of Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference, which kicks off on June 8.

The new subscription model could help attract subscribers with lower-priced plans tied to a yearlong commitment. The idea behind the new subscription option is to let customers pay for their auto-renewing subscriptions on a monthly basis while committing to a 12-month plan. This model will allow developers to offer discounted rates to customers in exchange for more predictable long-term revenue.