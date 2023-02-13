Apple could limit iPhone 15’s USB-C support, report says

Due to the European mandate, Apple is forced to incorporate USB Type-C ports on its iPhones by 2024. It is said that Apple is likely to introduce a USB Type-C charging port on the upcoming iPhone 15 series of smartphones, scheduled to launch by late 2023. Now, the latest information on the iPhone 15 series is that Apple could limit the compatibility of the iPhone 15 USB Type-C port to MFi-certified cables, which means, only cables that are certified by Apple will work with iPhone 15.

What is Apple MFi and how does it work?

Apple MFi is a program, which allows third-party OEMs to design and develop accessories for Apple products such as iPhone, iPad, iPod, and Apple Watch. To make these accessories work seamlessly, Apple provides all the technical specifications of the device and other resources to make an accessory that just works. In return, Apple takes a cut from each accessory, hence, an MFi-certified Apple product could be a bit more expensive than a non-MFi-certified accessory.

An MFi-certified product will have a physical chip developed by Apple. This chip can talk to an Apple product, offering a seamless user experience. Do note that, despite having MFi-certified lighting cables, modern iPhones including the latest iPhone 14 series (review) can be charged using a third-party non-MFi-certified lightning cable.

Currently, there are several MFi-certified accessories in the market, which include iPhone cases, lighting charging cables, external power packs, MagSafe accessories, and more. Brands like Belkin, Amazon Basics, and even boAt offer MFi-certified accessories in India. An MFi-certified USB Type-C cable will be similar to an MFi-certified lighting cable. While it can also be used with non-Apple devices, it works best when paired with an iPhone, iPad, or iPod.

The same principle also works for MFi-certified USB Type-C cables. As per the latest reports, the iPhone 15 might not be able to detect a third-party non-MFi USB Type-C cable. This will limit the users from charging their iPhone 15 with existing Type-C cable. However, Apple is likely to ship iPhone 15 with a USB Type-C to Type-C cable that will be capable of charging and data transferring.

Right now, it is unclear if Apple will cap the charging speed on the non-MFi USB Type-C cables or if it will completely disable the charging and show a message stating “accessory not detected.”

Apple developing a custom IC solution for the USB-C on iPhone 15

While Apple limiting the charging support on iPhone 15 to MFi-certified USB Type-C does help the company to earn more via commissions, it also ensures that a user will be able to charge her/his new iPhone with cables that are safe and offers a seamless user experience. Charging an iPhone with the original charger also ensures that the device will be protected against any power fluctuations and will prevent the device from electrical damage.

Advertisement

The same goes for data transfer too, an MFi cable will offer the maximum data transfer bandwidth while a non-MFi cable might offer slower transfer speed due to technical limitations. Anyone who has invested a lot of money in an iPhone would definitely choose an MFi USB Type-C cable over an unbranded one to ensure the longevity of the device.