Friday, February 21, 2020
Apple granted restraining order against stalker accused of harassing Tim Cook

Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man of Indian origin, who is accused of stalking and threatening the company's CEO Tim Cook and other members of the executive team.

By: Tech Desk | New Delhi | Published: February 21, 2020 9:39:57 am
Apple has been granted a temporary restraining order against a man of Indian origin, who is accused of stalking and threatening the company’s CEO Tim Cook. He also left disturbing voicemails for another unnamed member of the Apple executive team. The restraining order is till March 3, and a hearing is scheduled for the day.

The documents were first accessed by Dave Gershgorn for OneZero, and they reveal that the man named Rakesh ‘Rocky’ Sharma had trespassed on Cook’s property on December 4, 2019.

Gershgorn posted snipped from the court documents on Twitter, which includes an account from William Burns, who is the Global Security Specialist for Executive Protection at Apple. Burns works closely with Apple’s executive team and provides security for them.

In the testimony, he notes, “As part of my duties, I am aware of threats made against Apple’s Executive Team, and have been made aware of threats made by Respondent, Rakesh “Rocky” Sharma against Apple, including its CEO. Specifically, I am aware of events contained within this statement. On September 25 and October 2, 2019, Mr. Sharma called an Apple executive’s phone and left disturbing voicemails.” It is not clear who was the Apple executive that Sharma threatened in September and October.

After this, Sharma started stalking Apple CEO Tim Cook. He appeared on Cook’s private property in Palo Alto, and tried to “deliver flowers and a bottle of champagne,” according to the testimony. He also stalked him on Twitter and sent “sexualised and inappropriate photos” with reference to Cook, according to the documents.

Most recently, Sharma entered Cook’s property on January 15, 2020, but left before the police arrived. The court case was filed in the Santa Clara County Superior Court.

He also called the Apple helpline saying he knew where members of the executive team lived and that “I don’t use ammunition but I know people who do,” thus directly threatening to use weapons against the company’s executives, according to Apple’s filing.  Apple has declined to comment on the report.

For now, Sharma has been ordered to stay away from Cook, his property, the executive team and Apple’s company’s headquarters in Cupertino.

