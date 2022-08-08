Apple reportedly working on four smart home devices, including high-end HomePod

August 8, 2022 4:14:19 pm
Apple is weighing an aggressive expansion into the smart home devices market with at least four new products currently under development. A report from Bloomberg reveals that the plans for this project are yet to be finalized, however, Apple wants to penetrate deeper into the smart home market, which is dominated by Amazon.
The first two devices are going to come under the company’s HomePod lineup, with one being a sequel to the current-generation HomePod mini and the other will be a revived version of the original HomePod. Both smart speakers will reportedly launch in the first half of 2023.
But the next two devices will push Apple into a space where Amazon and Google already have products: smart displays. One of them is said to be a new smart display for your kitchen, combining a screen resembling an iPad with smart speakers, while the other will combine the features of Apple TV, HomePod and camera all into one device for your living room. Gurman expects at least one of these two smart home products to launch towards the end of 2023 or in early 2024.
At this point, however, it looks like the plans are yet to be finalizsd, and nobody knows exactly when these devices would be made available in the market.
Subscriber Only Stories
Unlike Amazon and Google, Apple has been less aggressive to bring smart home devices to the market. The original HomePod cost $349 and experienced lukewarm sales.
As Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported in the past, Apple is hard at work on finalising the development of an updated version of the full-sized HomePod. According to Kuo, the next-generation HomePod could come out as early as the end of this year, but it’s more likely that Apple will release the high-end smart speaker in 2023.
