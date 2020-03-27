Apple reportedly testing AR/VR headset with HTC Vive-like controller

Apple could be testing an AR/VR headset. (Image credit: Bloomberg) Apple could be testing an AR/VR headset. (Image credit: Bloomberg)

There’s growing speculation that Apple is developing its AR/VR headset and images of what may seem to be a controller of the device have surfaced. MacRumors has found a reference to the headset in the upcoming iOS 14 mobile operating system. The tech site has found a photo of what appears to be a controller for an AR or virtual reality (VR) headset, which could be a mixed reality (MR) device.

The controller, which is likely to be used for internal testing purposes, looks a lot like the HTC Vive Focus’ controller, which was released back in 2018. It isn’t surprising given Bloomberg reported in 2017 that Apple engineers were testing HTC Vive headsets for testing purposes.

What is Mixed reality?

Mixed reality a new technology that combines the power of augmented and virtual reality. Unlike AR and VR headsets, Mixed reality-based headsets are beneficial in the enterprise market. The advantage of using a mixed reality headset is that users can interact in real-time with the virtual world that is placed within the real world. Some popular mixed reality headsets include Microsoft HoloLens 2.

In addition to the controller, Apple is also developing an AR crosswalk bowling game for the headset. The game would allow users to play a virtual game of 10-pin bowling while waiting to cross the street. At the moment, it can only be triggered at an intersection near 555 N. Mathilda Ave in Sunnyvale, California, which is just down the road from an Apple office.

Rumours of Apple working on an AR/VR headset are growing rapidly. Last year, it was reported that Apple working closely with Valve to develop a mixed reality headset with the launch set for 2020. Other than a mixed reality headset, Apple is also reportedly working on a pair of AR glasses.

Apple CEO Tim Cook has been a big advocate of augmented reality (AR). The company is heavily promoting AR features in the new iPad Pro, which debuted recently.

