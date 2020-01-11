Apple replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery free of cost

Apple is replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery for free. Apple is replacing faulty iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, iPhone XR battery for free.

Some iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR units may be experiencing battery issue. The issue has been acknowledged by Apple in a recent blog posted the company. In the blog, Apple said that it found some smart battery cases made for iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR may experience charging issues.

Explaining the issue, Apple said that an affected Smart Battery Case may exhibit one or more of the following behaviors: one: battery case will not charge intermittently when plugged into power, second: battery case does not charge the iPhone or charges. Is your iPhone suffering the same problem? Well, you needn’t worry as Apple is offering battery replacement program free of cost. However, there’s a catch.

Apple has revealed that affected units of iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR manufactured between January 2019 and October 2019 will be eligible for the free battery replacement program. The company said, “Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider will replace eligible battery cases, free of charge.”

It should be noted that only iPhone XS, iPhone XS Max, and iPhone XR manufactured between the stated date will be a part of the process. No other iPhone Smart Battery Cases will be included in this program.

Check the replacement process

First step for battery replacement is to find an Apple Authorized Service Provider nearby.

You will then need to take an appointment at an Apple Retail Store.

It should be noted that the Smart Battery Case will be examined by Apple Authorized Service Provider prior to any service to verify that it is eligible for this program.

In the blog post, Apple has noted, it may limit repair to the original country or region of purchase of the product. This means, if you have purchased an iPhone XR from India, the battery replacement process can only be conducted in the country. The company has also said that this worldwide Apple program doesn’t extend the standard warranty coverage of the Smart Battery Case. The program covers affected Smart Battery Case for 2 years after the first retail sale of the unit.

