Apple removes app claiming homosexuality is ‘sin’

Apple has removed a religious app from App Store after a petition by an LGBTQ rights organisation called for its removal as the app portrayed homosexuality as “sickness” and “sin”.

Advertising

According to a report in Fortune on Sunday, the app was created by Living Hope Ministries, a Texas-based religious group.

The app sought lesbian, gay, bisexual, transsexual, transgender, intersex, queer, questioning, two-spirit, asexual (LGBTQ) youth “to change from gay-to-straight through prayer and therapy”.

“We thank Apple for exemplifying corporate responsibility and taking swift action to remove a dangerous app that stigmatises and demeans LGBT people,” Wayne Besen, Group Executive Director of non-profit Truth Wins Out that began the petition, said in a statement.

Advertising

Ricky Chelette from Living Hope Ministries Executive, however, told NBC News that “we only help those individuals who are seeking us”.

Chelette added that he was not informed in advance that Apple would remove the app. Apple was yet to issue a statement on the app’s removal.