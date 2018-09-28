Apple releases watchOS 5.0.1 update fixing three bugs

Apple WatchOS 5.0.1 update is available for all compatible Apple Watch’s via OTA.

Apple recently released launched its latest generation smartwatch, the Apple Watch Series 4 running watchOS 5 operating system. The company has released a minor update for the operating system dubbed watchOS 5.0.1, which brings fixes for three minor bugs in the operating system.

Currently, the 51MB watchOS 5.0.1 update is available for all compatible Apple Watch’s via OTA. watchOS 5.0 is not compatible with the original Apple Watch and requires an iPhone 5S or later running iOS 12. Compatible variants include Apple Watch Series 1, 2, 3 and 4.

WatchOS 5.0.1 brings a total of three bug fixes including – a fix for users seeing an increase in their exercise minutes at the end of the day, fix for users not receiving a Stand credit in the afternoon, and a fix for an issue causing the Apple Watch to not charge at certain times.

Apple requires the Apple Watch to be connected to a charger and be in-range of the paired iPhone connected to a Wi-Fi network. The installation process will begin when the device is charged up to at least 50 per cent, and should not be removed from the charger until the update process is complete.

To update the Apple Watch users will have to open up their Apple Watch app on their iPhones, and click on the My Watch tab located at the bottom of the display. After that, they will need to click on the General tab and then open Software Update. Then they will be required to tap check for an update. After the update shows up they can then press download and install.

