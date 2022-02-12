Apple releases new update for iOS, iPadOS, macOS to fix new zero-day vulnerability

Apple is releasing a new update for iOS and iPadOS that patches a critical WebKit vulnerability. The updates are iOS 15.3.1 and iPadOS 15.3.1.

The vulnerability reportedly allowed malicious websites to execute a code on devices like an iPhone or iPad Pro which could then cause all sorts of lapses in security. Apple does say that the vulnerability has been exploited but it shares no details on the number of affected users or the damage caused.

“Impact: Processing maliciously crafted web content may lead to arbitrary code execution. Apple is aware of a report that this issue may have been actively exploited,” Apple noted on its support website regarding the CVE-2022-22620 vulnerability, which was apparently spotted by an anonymous researcher.

Which devices are getting the update?

The iOS 15.3.1 update is available for iPhone 6S and above, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation).

Apple is also releasing a similar update for macOS that fixes the same CVE-2022-22620 vulnerability. The macOS Monterey 12.2.1 update is available for all devices that support the macOS Monterey update.

The watchOS 8.4.2 update has also been released for supported Apple Watch models. The company also pushed out an update to Safari. The Safari 15.3 update for macOS Big Sur (build number 16612.4.9.1.8) and macOS Catalina (build number 15612.4.9.1.8) that fixes the issue.

Needless to say, users should update to the latest version as soon as possible. To get the new update on your iPhone or iPad, open the Settings app and go to General/Software Update. On the Mac, open System Preferences/ Software Update.