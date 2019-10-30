Apple releases macOS Catalina 10.15.1, watchOS 6.1 with AirPods Pro support

Apple recently released new versions of its macOS Catalina and watchOS, dubbed macOS Catalina 10.15.1 and watchOS 6.1. Both of them are minor updates, which bring AirPods Pro support, few improvements and more. Additionally, watchOS 6.1 brings watchOS support to Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2.

watchOS 6.1 is also the first update that Apple Watch Series 3, 4 and 5 owners can install directly from within the watch. The update brings improvements, bug fixes and 20 security enhancements. It also brings support for the newly launched AirPods Pro.

To update Apple Watch Series 1 and Series 2 users will need to do so from the Watch app on their iPhone. Whereas, Apple Watch Series 3, Series 4, and Series 5 owners can either use their iPhones to do so or directly update from within the watch by going into Settings > General > Software Update.

macOS Catalina 10.15.1 brings AirPods Pro support along with over 70 new or updated emojis, new Siri privacy settings and support for HomeKit Secure Video and HomeKit enabled routers. It also brings several bug and security fixes.

To update your Mac, you can head to System Preferences and install the new update.

Apple’s new macOS Catalina is currently compatible with MacBook (Early 2015 or newer), MacBook Air (Mid 2012 or newer), MacBook Pro (Mid 2012 or newer), Mac mini (Late 2012 or newer), iMac (Late 2012 or newer), iMac Pro (2017), and Mac Pro (Late 2013 or newer).