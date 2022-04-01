Apple releases iOS 15.4.1, iPadOS 15.4.1 to fix battery drain issue as well as security fix

Apple has rolled out iOS 15.4.1 and iPadOS 15.4.1 updates for iPhone and iPad users. According to the update, it fixes a battery drain issue, which users had complained about after updating to iOS 15.4. It has also acknowledged this problem in the update log, which states that the battery drain is being fixed with 15.4.1.

It also includes a fix for braille devices becoming unresponsive while navigating text or displaying. Apple is also fixing an issue where Made for iPhone hearing devices lose connection within some third-party apps.

This is also an important security update for users fixing a vulnerability that Apple states maybe have been actively exploited in the wild meaning, hackers like used this against some devices.

According to Apple, security vulnerability number CVE-2022-22675 impacts iPhone 6s and later, iPad Pro (all models), iPad Air 2 and later, iPad 5th generation and later, iPad mini 4 and later, and iPod touch (7th generation). The flaw allows any application to execute arbitrary code with kernel privileges, which can pose a security problem. The discovery of the issue is credited to an anonymous researcher. By accessing kernel privileges, the code can carry out any CPU task, giving any attacker ample ammunition.

Apple has also released macOS Monterey 12.3.1, which also includes a security fix for the same problem on Macs on M1 series and Intel processors.

For those who missed it, Apple’s previous iOS 15.4 brought the ability to unlock Face ID while wearing a mask on iPhone 12 and newer. This update also added some new emojis, and a new voice option for Siri as well.