Apple releases iOS 15.1 with SharePlay support, ProRes Video for iPhone 13 Pro

Apple released iOS 15.1 on Monday, the first major software update since it first rolled out iOS 15 in September. The latest update to iOS comes alongside the release of macOS Monterey, the updated operating system for Apple’s Mac lineup. The iOS 15.1 brings a number of new features, including support for SharePlay and ProRes recording feature for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

How to install iOS 15.1 on your iPhone

The best way to download iOS 15.1 is over-the-air, directly on your device. The download has a file size of about 1.4GB. It is recommended to backup up your device before you begin the download. To download the iOS update, go to Settings > General > Software Update.

What’s new in iOS 15.1 for iPhone?

With iOS 15.1, Apple is finally launching FaceTime’s brand new SharePlay feature. The new SharePlay feature is like co-watching TV shows or listening to music together with friends using screen sharing while on a FaceTime call. Apple describes it as “an entirely new way to have shared experiences family and friends in FaceTime.” SharePlay is one of the big headline features Apple added in iOS 15.

Another previously announced feature coming to the iOS is ProRes video for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Apple’s ProRes has been one of the most popular codecs in post-production video editing for professionals. ProRes is available all the way up to 4K at 30fps. But if you have the base 128GB storage iPhone 13 Pro or 13 Pro Max, your ProRes footage will be limited to 1080p Full HD definition with 30fps, according to Apple. To enable ProRes, go to Settings> Camera> Formats and enable the Apple ProRes switch. Unfortunately, not all iPhone 13 models will be getting the same level of ProRes support.