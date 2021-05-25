Apple releases iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, macOS 11.4 Big Sur, watchOS 7.5, and tvOS 14.6

Apple has released new software updates for its operating systems, including iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6. While the updates mostly include bug and security fixes, some features are pretty neat. The rollout of iOS 14.6 and tvOS 14.6 comes days ahead of Apple’s big WWDC developer conference, which kicks off on June 7.

iOS 14.6: What’s new?

iOS 14.6 brings with it podcast subscription support, Apple Card Family, and the update lays the foundation for Apple Music Lossless which is coming in June. Last month, Apple announced that it’s launching its podcast subscription service. Apple Podcasts allows people to subscribe in-app for ad-free, early access, and bonus content. The service is live in 170 countries and regions.

Apple Music lossless and spatial audio

Of course, the big feature is the support for Apple Music’s new lossless and spatial audio features. These features were announced last week, but they are not going live until June. Both hi-resolution lossless and Dolby Atmos features will require iOS 14.6.

What else?

iOS 14.6 also fixes bugs and improves security. Additionally, the update allows users to unlock their iPhones with Voice Control. It also includes the option to add an email address as a contact method for when AirTag is in lost mode.

How to install the iOS 14.6 update on your iPhone

*Launch Settings from your Home screen.

*Tap on General.

*Tap on Software Update.

*Tap on Download and Install.

iPadOS 14.6, watchOS 7.5, macOS Big Sur 11.4, and tvOS 14.6: What’s new?

Speaking of watchOS 7.5, the software update is now available to the public. The update brings the Apple Watch’s marque ECG feature to Peru and Malaysia. The ECG feature for the Apple Watch is already live in India. Meanwhile, macOS Big Sur 11.4 and iPadOS 14.6 add support for podcast subscriptions and Apple Card Family. Lastly, the tvOS 14.6 update is live on the Apple TV streaming box. Although a minor update, tvOS 14.6 technically enables the Apple TV HD and the Apple TV 4K models to support Apple Music with Lossless quality.