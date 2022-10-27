Apple redesigns iCloud web interface: Here’s what’s new

A slew of changes are coming to iCloud.com. the website that allows users to their iCloud data and apps, including notes and photos. Apple is letting anyone test the new design for iCloud. Users need to visit beta.icloud.com and log in with their Apple ID.

A beta redesign of the web-based interface of iCloud makes it more customizable and intuitive. When you visit beta.icloud.com, you will the cards are laid out in a grid with rectangular and square tiles per row. The preview page shows your Apple ID profile ID picture, email address, app styles and type of iCloud.

The big highlight, of course, is customisation. Everything on the preview page is customisable, just like your iPhone’s home screen. Separate tiles are available for photos, iCloud drive, Calendar, Numbers, Pages and Keynotes. To customise the page, all you need to select the button on the top corner that appears like a grid of icons and a “+” button gives you the ability to add items and a “-” button to remove existing tiles you don’t want.

It's unclear when the new interface of iCloud.com will be available to the public.

Click on the tile, and the full web page opens. Meanwhile, clicking on your profile tile gives you details about your iCloud+ subscription and storage info. You will also get to preview customisation features using the same button.

Based on our limited testing, the preview page seem stable. The new iCloud web redesign will be a nice upgrade for anyone who wants to access key iCloud features on their Macs and Windows PC.