Apple reclaims title as the world’s most valuable public company

Apple overtook chipmaker Nvidia on Monday to become the world’s most valuable publicly traded company, about two years after it lost the crown.

The company’s ascent was as much a result of a sell-off of Nvidia’s stock as it was an endorsement by investors. Apple’s stock price finished the day up more than 1%, leading to a market valuation of $4.9 trillion. But Nvidia’s stock, driven by spending concerns, was down almost 5%, leading to a market cap of $4.8 trillion, according to Bloomberg.

Apple has sat on the sidelines of the artificial intelligence race for much of the past four years, leading to more frequent questions from investors about its plans. In 2024, after more than a decade at the top of the stock market, it lost the most valuable company crown to Microsoft.