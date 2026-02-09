Apple readies major iOS 26.4 update with AI-powered Siri overhaul: Report

Apple is reportedly lining up what could be one of its biggest iPhone software updates in years to come.

The tech giant is expected to announce a broad set of new Apple Intelligence features and long-awaited AI upgrades to its Siri voice assistant as part of iOS 26.4, which is set to be introduced in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman cited sources who said that the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 is likely to arrive during the week of February 23, 2026.

He said that users will get a closer look at the new software at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2026, which will reportedly be a “muted affair” this year. The developer beta release of iOS 26.4 will reportedly be followed by a public beta sometime in March this year.