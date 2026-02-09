Apple readies major iOS 26.4 update with AI-powered Siri overhaul: Report

Apple is reportedly lining up what could be one of its biggest iPhone software updates in years to come.
The tech giant is expected to announce a broad set of new Apple Intelligence features and long-awaited AI upgrades to its Siri voice assistant as part of iOS 26.4, which is set to be introduced in the coming weeks, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman. In the latest edition of his ‘Power On’ newsletter, Gurman cited sources who said that the first developer beta of iOS 26.4 is likely to arrive during the week of February 23, 2026.
He said that users will get a closer look at the new software at Apple’s annual Worldwide Developers Conference in June 2026, which will reportedly be a “muted affair” this year. The developer beta release of iOS 26.4 will reportedly be followed by a public beta sometime in March this year.
The AI-powered upgrades to Siri is likely to be powered partly by Apple Intelligence and partly by Google’s Gemini models as part of a recently announced partnership between the two tech giants. It comes years after the AI makeover of Siri was first announced at WWDC 2024. While it was initially expected to ship during the iOS 18 cycle, Apple delayed the rollout due to various factors.
Apple is reportedly looking to introduce three key AI capabilities in order to make Siri more proactive and context-aware. With personal context, Siri is likely to let users search through their own content, including notes, messages and emails, to find specific details or complete tasks more intelligently.
On-screen awareness is likely to enable the voice assistant to understand what is being shown on the screen and take actions accordingly. Additionally, a range of in-app and cross-app actions could aim to give users deeper control over applications through voice commands. iOS 26.4 is also expected to include a new set of emojis, as per Bloomberg.
2026 will see Apple go on a product blitz with the launch of the iPhone 17e, updated iPads, and fresh Macs, Gurman wrote in his newsletter. The upcoming iPhone 17e will pack an A19 chip and support MagSafe charging. It is also expected to be powered by Apple’s newest in-house cellular and wireless chips, and is due to be launched “imminently”, Gurman said.
The latest iteration of iPads will feature an entry-level model powered by the A18 chip, along with an updated iPad Air powered by the M4. However, Apple is unlikely to bring in any major design changes to the iPad lineup this year, except for the iPad mini, which will reportedly have an OLED screen.
Apple’s Mac lineup is also set for a broad refresh this year, including new 14-inch and 16-inch Macbook Pros, a Macbook Air with M5 chip, upgraded Mac Studio desktops, refreshed Studio Display, and new Mac Minis.
