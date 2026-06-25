Apple hikes prices across Mac, iPad, and HomePod lineups in India as memory costs soar

iOS 17.4 will enable full versions of Chrome, Firefox and Edge to comply with the EU's Digital Markets Act. (Image: Keming Tan/Unsplash)

Apple has sharply raised prices of iPads, Macbooks, and several other products globally amid soaring memory and storage chip costs driven by the AI industry’s datacenter buildout.

The price increases have been applied to a wide range of Apple products, including Mac desktops, MacBooks, iPads, Apple TV, and HomePod devices. However, the iPhone – Apple’s main cash cow – seems to have been spared for now.

In India, the MacBook Air (512GB) now starts at Rs 1,37,900, up from Rs 1,19,900. Apple’s Macbook Neo carries a revised price tag of Rs 79,900 from Rs 69,900. The entry-level laptop originally cost Rs 59,900 at launch as the tech giant looked to compete with Windows laptops and Google Chromebooks.