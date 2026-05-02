Apple raises Mac mini price as chip and memory shortages persist

Amid the ongoing chip crisis, Apple has increased the starting price of the Mac Mini from $599 to $799. While earlier the base version featured 256GB storage, now with the hiked price the model will come with 512GB storage and will be powered by Apple’s M4 chip. All this while, the tech giant quietly pulled the basic model from its lineup on its digital store.
The change in price follows closely, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighting the supply constraints in the recent earnings call. “If you look forward to June, the majority of our supply constraints will be on several Mac models,” Cook said.
“We think, looking forward, that the Mac Mini and the Mac Studio may take several months to reach a supply-demand balance.”
Cook also highlighted the high demand for devices such as the Mac Mini and Mac Studio, pointing out that users are buying these devices to use artificial intelligence software like OpenClaw.
Beyond demand, Apple is also dealing with a broader global memory shortage. Cook said the company expects “significantly higher memory costs” in the coming months, which could have an “increasing impact” on its business. The shortage, partly driven by rising demand for AI-related computing, is affecting suppliers worldwide. As a result, several tech companies have either raised prices or adjusted their product line-ups.
There are other products that have been impacted as well. For example, a model of the Mac Studio was taken off the market by Apple due to its high memory capability, and there has also been an increase in the starting price for new versions of the MacBook Air and MacBook Pro lines.
Earlier this week, the Cupertino-based tech giant reported an outstanding March quarter with 17 per cent higher revenue. The hike was largely driven by the over 22 per cent growth in iPhone sales. The company reportedly is expecting a sales growth of 14 to 17 per cent in the third quarter, which they believe to be driven by the iPhone 17 and the new MacBook Neo.