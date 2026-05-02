Apple raises Mac mini price as chip and memory shortages persist

Amid the ongoing chip crisis, Apple has increased the starting price of the Mac Mini from $599 to $799. While earlier the base version featured 256GB storage, now with the hiked price the model will come with 512GB storage and will be powered by Apple’s M4 chip. All this while, the tech giant quietly pulled the basic model from its lineup on its digital store.

The change in price follows closely, Apple CEO Tim Cook highlighting the supply constraints in the recent earnings call. “If you look forward to June, the majority of our supply constraints will be on several Mac models,” Cook said.