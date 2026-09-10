Apple raises iPhone 17, 17e, and 17 Air prices after iPhone 18 Pro launch: Check new prices

The price change is not accompanied by any specification upgrades or other hardware changes to the iPhone 17 series or iPhone 16. (Image: Apple)

Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Surprise and Shine’ event introduced its newest iPhones, with its first foldable iPhone Duo as the main highlight. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now replace their iPhone 17 Pro counterparts at the top of the lineup. While the new iPhones carry higher price tags and premium features, the older models have also become more expensive.

The older models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 17 Air, have undergone a price hike. The move comes amid rising manufacturing costs, driven partly by the global memory chip shortage. Apple had held off on revising prices until the launch of its latest Pro models.