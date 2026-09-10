Apple raises iPhone 17, 17e, and 17 Air prices after iPhone 18 Pro launch: Check new prices

Apple’s highly anticipated ‘Surprise and Shine’ event introduced its newest iPhones, with its first foldable iPhone Duo as the main highlight. The iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max now replace their iPhone 17 Pro counterparts at the top of the lineup. While the new iPhones carry higher price tags and premium features, the older models have also become more expensive.
The older models, including the iPhone 16, iPhone 17e, and iPhone 17 Air, have undergone a price hike. The move comes amid rising manufacturing costs, driven partly by the global memory chip shortage. Apple had held off on revising prices until the launch of its latest Pro models.
The price hikes are not accompanied by any specification upgrades or other hardware changes to the iPhone 17 series or iPhone 16. The iPhone 17e, Apple’s most affordable current iPhone, now costs the same as the iPhone 17 did just a day before the event.
The entry-level iPhone, the iPhone 17e, now starts at Rs 79,900, and the vanilla iPhone 17 now comes at Rs 99,900. Meanwhile, the ultra-slim iPhone Air sits firmly in the upper mid-tier range, starting at Rs 1,49,900.
|iPhone model
|Storage
|Old price
|New price
|Price hike
|iPhone 16
|128GB
|Rs 69,900
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 10,000
|iPhone 17e
|256GB
|Rs 64,900
|Rs 79,900
|Rs 15,000
|iPhone 17e
|512GB
|Rs 84,900
|Rs 1,04,900
|Rs 20,000
|iPhone 17
|256GB
|Rs 82,900
|Rs 99,900
|Rs 17,000
|iPhone 17
|512GB
|Rs 1,02,900
|Rs 1,24,900
|Rs 22,000
|iPhone Air
|256GB
|Rs 1,19,900
|Rs 1,49,900
|Rs 30,000
|iPhone Air
|512GB
|Rs 1,39,900
|Rs 1,74,900
|Rs 35,000
|iPhone Air
|1TB
|Rs 1,59,900
|Rs 2,24,900
|Rs 65,000
The outgoing iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max have officially been retired from the active store lineup to make room for the iPhone 18 Pro series and the new foldable flagship. However, retailers may keep remaining stock of the iPhone 17 Pro models until it is exhausted.
Meanwhile, the iPhone Duo, its first foldable iPhone, comes in at the premium end of Apple’s expanded lineup. In India, the foldable starts at Rs 2,99,900 for the 256GB variant. The price rises to Rs 3,24,900 for 512GB, Rs 3,74,900 for 1TB, and Rs 4,49,900 for the top-end 2TB model.
Apple did not unveil the standard iPhone 18 alongside the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone Duo at its September event, marking a departure from its usual launch cycle. Apple is expected to split the iPhone 18 lineup across two launch windows, with the standard iPhone 18 and more affordable iPhone 18e reportedly arriving in spring 2027, according to a report by Bloomberg.
Until then, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17e, and iPhone Air will remain Apple’s primary non-Pro, iPhone options.
Written by Amritanshu Mukherjee.