8 Apple products we are most excited about in 2022

Apple has had a busy this year, with back-to-back launches and a ton of new products. The tech giant last week announced the new MacBook Pro, the third-generation AirPods, new colours for the HomePod mini, and a new subscription tier for Apple Music: the Voice plan. But there’s still a lot to expect — not this year but in 2022, spread over multiple events. We hope to see the iPhone SE 3, a ‘pro-level Mac mini, redesigned MacBook Air, iPhone 14, and more.

Let’s look into the crystal ball and find out what’s coming from Apple in 2022.

iPhone SE 3

The iPhone SE 2 was a surprise hit, as the $399 smartphone made its debut during the beginning of the global pandemic. Although the iPhone SE lacked a modern design, the phone worked because it gave average consumers enough reasons to upgrade in the pandemic era. The next iPhone SE is most likely coming early next year, and it will still have a vintage design but boast 5G support and the latest A15 processor. Simply put, the next-generation iPhone SE will be based on the design language of the iPhone 8, with newer internals.

MacBook Air could be updated soon with a new design and updated internals.

MacBook Air 2022

Apple released a new MacBook Air with the M1 processor in late 2020, but the notebook’s successor could make its debut in the middle of next year. The MacBook Air is the most popular Mac you can buy in the market, but its design hasn’t changed much in the past year years. Rumour has it that the next MacBook Air will have a thin and light design but include a flat-edge design and include white bezels around the display, as well as a redesigned keyboard. In fact, it could be launched in fun colour options, just like the M1 iMac. Other notable features include the M2 processor, a 1080p webcam, a mini-LED display and MagSafe. Expect the new MacBook Air to be priced more than the existing MacBook Air.

Will the next Mac mini look like this?

Mac mini Pro

When Apple last week announced the new MacBook Pro with M1 Pro and M1 Max processors, many were surprised to see the lack of appearance of the ‘Mac mini Pro.’ Earlier this year, Bloomberg reporter Mark Gurman reported a revamped Mac mini could be announced at one of Apple’s fall events in 2021 but that didn’t happen. Interestingly, the next Mac mini won’t get a new processor but a total revamp. Speculation is rife that the so-called ‘Mac mini Pro’ will feature a plexiglass top and a magnetic power cord as well as 4 Thunderbolt ports, 2 USB-A ports, an ethernet port, and an HDMI port. But the biggest highlight of the new Mac mini will be the M1 Pro processor, the same chipset that powers the new MacBook Pro. By putting the M1 Pro, Apple will be able to justify the ‘pro’ name in the Mac mini. The upcoming Mac mini with M1 Pro will replace the Intel-based Mac mini.

Updated 27-inch iMac

Apple sells a 24-inch iMac with an M1 processor, but it’s targeted at entry-level consumers. A new iMac with a 27-inch screen is something ‘pro’ consumers should expect from Apple next year. Under the hood, the new 27-inch all-in-one iMac will likely have the latest M1 Pro processor. What’s more, the 27-inch iMac is expected to feature a mini-LED display with ProMotion capabilities, allowing for an adaptive refresh rate between 24Hz and 120Hz. The new 27-inch iMac is not intended to replace the M1 versions of the desktop that were launched last November.

iPad Pro 2022

Apple is definitely working on the next-generation iPad Pro that will be launched sometime in 2022. The existing iPad Pro, especially the 12.9-inch model, is fairly powerful with the M1 chip inside and includes an improved screen using a Mini-LED technology. The question is: what will Apple do next with the iPad Pro? Chances are Apple will tweak the design language of the iPad Pro, add wireless charging capabilities, bring the mini-LED screen technology to the 11-inch model. A new Apple Pencil could also be announced alongside the next-generation iPad Pro.

AirPods Pro 2

It’s been over two years since Apple first launched the AirPods Pro and they are due for an update. Most likely coming next year, the second-generation AirPods Pro won’t be stemless but could include a skin-detect sensor as seen in the ‌AirPods 3. Although not confirmed, there will be speaker holes at the bottom of the AirPods 2 case as Apple is rumoured to be adding a new feature where “Find My for the case and buds separately. They could also include better audio and improved noise-cancellation capabilities.

The next iPhone 14 may look a lot different from the iPhone 13.

iPhone 14

Indeed Apple will launch a new flagship iPhone next year. Expected to debut in the fall of 2022, the new iPhone 14 will reportedly have a hole-punch front-facing camera, no camera bump and a titanium chassis. It could also feature under-display TouchID. It is being said that the iPhone 13 is said to be the last mini iPhone. Instead, Apple will reportedly ditch the mini-sized iPhone in favour of a second regular max-sized iPhone. Expect an A16 next year with more performance improvements as well as a 2TB storage option.

New product category

Mixed-reality headset

Although Apple Car is years away from being released, Cupertino could show off its AR/VR headset in 2022. Apple has been working on a virtual reality headset for years which reportedly will serve as a “high-end, niche product.” The headset would be the first new hardware from the company since it released the Apple Watch in 2015. Bloomberg reported in January that the device may have both virtual reality and augmented reality features. The headset, codenamed “N301,” may have 8K displays, eye-tracking technology, and multiple cameras to track your hand movements and capture footage. Sony, HTC and Facebook have been experimenting with virtual reality technology for quite some time.