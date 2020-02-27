Apple products to start selling online in India this year

Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan) Apple to open first retail store in India next year, Tim Cook says (Express photo by Nandagopal Rajan)

Apple Inc will open its first physical retail store in India in 2021, Chief Executive Tim Cook said on Wednesday.

Responding to a question from a shareholder at Apple’s annual shareholder meeting in Cupertino, California about the company’s plans for India, Cook said Apple would start selling its products online in the country this year and will open its first Apple-branded store there next year.

Express Tech is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@expresstechie) and stay updated with the latest tech news

“We needed to get approval from the government to go in there ourselves” rather than with a domestic partner, Cook said. “I don’t want somebody else to run the brand for us.”

ALSO READ: AirTags will reportedly charge wirelessly like Apple Watch

ALSO READ: Apple’s China iPhone sales dropped in January as virus emerged

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Technology News, download Indian Express App.