Apple’s strict rule for product placement: No iPhones in the hands of bad guys

Image is everything and if one company is very strict about implementing this, then it would be Apple. According to a new revelation by Hollywood director Rian Johnson, Apple doesn’t want any bad guys holding iPhones on camera. Johnson directed Knives Out and The Last Jedi and revealed this trade secret in an interview with Vanity Fair, while dissecting a scene from the film Knives Out.

Johnson said that while Apple will let directors users iPhones in the movies, but there was a catch. “It is very pivotal if you’re ever watching a mystery movie — bad guys cannot have iPhones on camera,” he said. He also joked that he should not have revealed this.

That’s because every other filmmaker who has a secret bad guy in their movie, knows the rule and probably wants to “murder him right now,” to quote Johnson. So in future if you are watching a murder mystery, just look for the one who doesn’t have an iPhone. There’s a chance they are likely the bad guy.

Johnson points out this Apple secret at around 2 minutes 50 seconds in the video. According to MacRumors, Apple’s own policy around its trademarks and logos does mention that its products should only be used “in the best light, in a manner or context that reflects favourably on the Apple products and on Apple Inc.”

They also highlight a Wired article from 2002, about the show ’24’ and how it appeared to confirm the theory that good guys were using Macs, while the bad guys were on Windows PC.

Interestingly, the New York Times had reported on how Apple didn’t have any such rule for depiction of the iPhone or other Apple products when it came to the ‘The Morning Show’ which airs exclusively on the company’s Apple TV+ streaming service.

