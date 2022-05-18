Apple previews major accessibility features, including ‘Door Detection’ ahead of WWDC 2022

Apple on Tuesday announced a new set of accessibility features that can help people with disabilities better navigate new places or conversations. The new features launching later this year, use a combination of software, hardware and machine learning.

One big new feature is live captions for videos for iPhones, iPads and Macs. The feature is useful for people who are deaf or hard of hearing. The live captions feature simply allows people to watch a video with the volume off; they will see text at the bottom of the screen as they can read along with it. Apple said the feature can be used on FaceTime calls, streaming services and other video conferencing apps. If you are an Android user, Google already offers a similar feature.

Another highlight feature is Door Detection, which will allow users who are blind or have low vision to use their iPhone and iPad to locate a door upon arriving at a new destination, understand how far they are from it, and describe the door’s attributes, including how it can be opened and any nearby signs or symbols. It takes advantage of Lidar and Apple’s machine learning technology. Lidar can be found on high-end iPhone Pro and iPad Pro models. Apple said the feature will be part of a new “Detection Mode” in Magnifier, alongside People Detection and Image Descriptions.

Meanwhile, Apple also announced a new Apple Watch Mirroring feature. Apple explains that this feature will allow people with disabilities to control Apple Watch using iPhone’s assistive features like Voice Control and Switch Control, and use inputs including voice commands, sound actions, head tracking, or external Made for iPhone switches as alternatives to tapping the Apple Watch display. Apple Watch Mirroring uses a combination of hardware and software capabilities, including “advances built on AirPlay.”

Apple also previewed a feature called Quick Actions on the Apple Watch which will allow users to use a double-pinch gesture to answer or end a phone call, dismiss a notification, take a photo, play or pause media in the New playing apps, and start, pause, or resume a workout. All these new accessibility features will be rolled out later this year.

The reveal of new accessibility features comes days ahead of Apple’s Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) which will be an online-only event and will take place between June 6 and June 10. WWDC is a developer-focused event where Apple typically shares updates to iOS, iPadOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS. Earlier this week, Apple announced iOS 15.5, the latest version of its iPhone operating system.