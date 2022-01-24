Apple preparing to launch its ‘widest array’ of new products this fall

Apple is preparing to unveil a range of new products this fall, including the iPhone 14 and the new iPad Pro models. In his latest Bloomberg ‘Power On’ newsletter, Mark Gurman states that the company is gearing up to unveil its “widest array” of new products in history.

According to Gurman, Apple is expected to launch four new iPhones – iPhone 14, Max, Pro, and Pro Max. In a previous report, he stated that Apple is trying to be more consumer-friendly with its new product launches. And so, a low-end MacBook and iPad should debut this fall.

Other launches include an updated larger-screen iMac, a new iMac Pro, and a fully-redesigned MacBook Air. He also mentioned that the AirPods Pro will receive an upgrade and three Apple Watches (Series 8, SE, and Rugged) will be introduced.

Most of these products are expected to debut in May, though he notes that the iMac could come earlier. Apple is planning a spring event sometime in March or April that will see the debut of the iPhone SE 3 and the iPad Air 5 with the new A15 chip.

The company is rumoured to be working on larger tablets that would “blur the lines between tablet and laptop.” The new iPads could measure anywhere between 14 to 16 inches, and is expected to feature a glass back and wireless charging support for the first time.

Apple had also planned to launch its AR/VR headset this year, though it has now gotten delayed into 2023. The company had hired Andrea Schubert, Meta AR’s communications lead for its mixed reality efforts. Bloomberg reports that the device will feature 8K displays (4K in each eye), 3D sensors that identify hand gestures, and 15 camera modules for eye tracking.