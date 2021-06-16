Apple Podcasts premium subscriptions now available: Check details

Apple Podcasts’ premium subscriptions and podcast channels, which were announced last month are now live. Apple Podcasts allows all iOS users to listen to the podcasts for free. However, some premium shows and channels can now be accessed with premium subscriptions.

The Apple Podcast Premium subscriptions also bring benefits like ad-free listening, early access to new episodes and archive access. Creators can sign up for the Apple Podcasters Program and get premium tools at a subscription cost of Rs 1,799 per year.

Creators can go free, freemium, or paid

Creators on Apple Podcast can choose if they want to go with the free model where listeners can access all their content free. There is also a freemium model where all listeners can still access content for free, but paid members are offered additional benefits. Then there is a paid model where listeners must pay to access the content.

Apple Podcast premium subscriptions: Compatibility

Apple Podcasts premium subscription is compatible with devices running iOS 14.6, iPadOS 14.6, and macOS 11.4, watchOS 7.5 or later. The Apple HomePod and HomePod Mini speakers, as well as CarPlay are also supported. The Apple Podcast premium subscription can also be shared between six family members using Family Sharing.

When listeners purchase a subscription to a show, they automatically follow the show and the page is updated with a Subscriber Edition label so they know they have access to the premium experience. Listeners can discover channels for their favourite podcasts from each show page and through Search, explore recommendations from the Listen Now and Browse tabs, and share channels using Messages, Mail, and other apps.

As listeners subscribe to channels, the Listen Now tab expands with new rows that provide easy access to all of the content included in the channel and with their subscription. Listeners who subscribe to two or more channels will see a My Channels row in the Listen Now tab, where they can browse and follow all of the shows offered.

Apple Podcast premium subscriptions: Pricing

Apple Podcast Premium subscriptions pricing will depend on the creators you want to pay for. Each creator on the platform will be able to follow their own model (free, freemium and paid) and hence, set their own price.

Listeners can manage their subscriptions, and switch from monthly to annual billing if offered, from their Apple ID Account Settings, accessible from the top of the Listen Now tab in Apple Podcasts.