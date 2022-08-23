scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, August 23, 2022

Apple plans to make iPhone 14 in India two months after launch: Report

Apple plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product's initial release out of China

Apple, Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 launch, Apple iPhone 14 launch dateApple's iPhone 14 will be produced in India soon after launch. (Image credit: AP)

Apple Inc plans to start manufacturing iPhone 14 in India about two months after the product’s initial release out of China, Bloomberg News reported on Tuesday.

The company has been working with suppliers to ramp up production in India and shorten the lag in manufacturing new iPhones from the typical six to nine months for previous launches, the report said citing people familiar with the matter.

Apple did not immediately respond to Reuters’ request for comment.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...Premium
Delhi Confidential: Tribal Affairs Minister considers regular interaction...
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...Premium
British High Commissioner Alexander Ellis listening, Jharkhand village sh...
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...Premium
Jasmine Shah writes: Why the debate around revdi culture is crucial for I...
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...Premium
New Delhi’s balancing act: We must find our own way to manage the c...

First published on: 23-08-2022 at 10:18:03 am
Next Story

Sania Mirza pulls out of US Open due to forearm/elbow injury

Explained by The Indian Express Do not just read the news. Understand it. Read our daily explainers
Read now

Top News

'Brahmin hero', 'Kshatriya slayer' is new face in BJP's Uttar Pradesh plans
A Parshuram Janmasthal

'Brahmin hero', 'Kshatriya slayer' is new face in BJP's Uttar Pradesh plans

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony
After Bilkis convicts' release

‘There is fear’: Muslim families flee village, take shelter in relief colony

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

James Webb Space Telescope captures stunning new images of Jupiter

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

Experiments with fun: Praggnanandhaa wins match, Carlsen the title

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'
Prep for Liger

What Deverakonda did to get a fighter's body: 'He's in the best shape of his life'

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

British High Commissioner listening, Jharkhand village shares its problems

Premium
Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'
Darlings

Vijay Varma was gripped with fear watching Darlings: 'I thought waat lag jayegi'

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'
Ben Stokes opens up

'Not seeing dad before he died as I was playing IPL made me hate cricket'

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 
BRANDED CONTENT

Find your destination with CRED’s Independence Day travel sale 

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers
BRANDED CONTENT

CRED’s Freedom Fest 2022 is now live: Don’t miss out on curated rewards, deals, and offers

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know
SPONSORED

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis In Children: Everything You Need To Know

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022
SPONSORED

Online Registration open for SAKSHAM CASH REWARD EXAM 2022

Latest News

Advertisement
More Tech
Advertisement

Photos

OnePlus 10T 5G: Check out the latest flagship phone from OnePlus
Best of Express
Must Read
Advertisement
Aug 23: Latest News
Advertisement