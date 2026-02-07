Apple plans to allow external voice-controlled AI chatbots in CarPlay: Reports

AI companies and providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet's Google would be able to release ‌CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode, the report added. (Image: reuters)

Apple is preparing to allow voice-controlled artificial intelligence apps from other companies in CarPlay, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The change represents a strategic shift ‍for ⁠Apple, which, until now, has only allowed its own Siri assistant as a voice-control option. With this move, users will ​be able to query AI ‌chatbots from other companies through CarPlay’s vehicle interface for the ​first time, according to the report.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

