Apple plans to allow external voice-controlled AI chatbots in CarPlay: Reports

Users will ​be able to query AI ‌chatbots from other companies through CarPlay's vehicle interface for the ​first time

By: Reuters
1 min readFeb 7, 2026 09:42 AM IST
AI companies and providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet's Google would be able to release ‌CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode, the report added. (Image: reuters)AI companies and providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet's Google would be able to release ‌CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode, the report added. (Image: reuters)
Apple is preparing to allow voice-controlled artificial intelligence apps from other companies in CarPlay, Bloomberg News reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the matter.

The change represents a strategic shift ‍for ⁠Apple, which, until now, has only allowed its own Siri assistant as a voice-control option. With this move, users will ​be able to query AI ‌chatbots from other companies through CarPlay’s vehicle interface for the ​first time, according to the report.

Apple declined to comment on the report.

AI companies and providers such as OpenAI, Anthropic and Alphabet’s Google would be able to release ‌CarPlay versions of their apps that include a voice-control mode, the report added.

However, Apple ‌will not let users replace the Siri button ‌on CarPlay or the wake word to summon the service. Instead, ‌users will need ‍to open ⁠the ​app to activate the third-party voice control, the report said.

The ⁠iPhone maker is working ⁠to support the apps in CarPlay within the coming month, allowing developers to design ‌their apps to automatically launch voice mode upon opening, according to ‌the report. 

 

