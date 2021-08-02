Apple to complete its Silicon transition goal with the 2022 Mac Pro

The iMac series is expected to fully transition to Apple Silicon by the “end of next year“. (Express Photo)

Back at WWDC 2020, Apple announced its plans to completely transition to its own processors. The company said it would take around two years to fully transition to their own silicon. A new report from Bloomberg now details the company’s roadmap in the year to come.

Bloomberg journalist Mark Gurman, in his latest edition of the Power On newsletter explains that he believes the company will “barely hit its two-year timeline” for transitioning the Mac lineup fully to Apple Silicon. We have so far seen the Cupertino-based company brings its M1 chips to the MacBook Pro series, MacBook Air series, Mac Mini and the 24-inch iMac.

The first M1 MacBook was debuted in November 2020, giving Apple two years until November 2022 to meet its own deadline for the transition. Gurman says that the upcoming new generation MacBook Pro models with new M1X processors are still on track for a release in the “coming months”. Another high-end Mac Mini is expected soon after that.

Gurman further explains that he believes the iMac will fully transition to Apple Silicon by the “end of next year“ and that a “revamped, smaller Mac Pro with Apple Silicon” will follow later next year. Gurman also suggests Apple is planning the launch of a redesigned MacBook Air in 2022, which will come with MagSafe support.

The current Intel-based Mac Pro is expected to get one more update before the series transitions to Apple-made processors. Gurman suggests that the Apple-based Mac Pro could be much smaller in size compared to the current Mac Pro, at almost half the size. However, it is expected to feature the same design language we have been seeing with the current Mac Pro.