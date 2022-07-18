Apple planning to launch M2-powered MacBook Pro in the fall, report says

We have known for a while that Apple is planning to debut multiple new Mac computers this fall, and according to new information, this includes updated versions of the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro. More specifically, Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman predicts both MacBook Pro models will get more capable M2 processors later this year.

According to Gurman, Apple has set the goal to launch new MacBook Pros with M2 processors as early as this fall. While the high-end notebooks are “likely to stay roughly the same” in terms of design, the big changes will be under the hood. Both M2 Pro and M2 Max processors are iterations of the M1 Pro and M1 Max chips from last year.

Gurman believes the M2 Pro and M2 Max Macs will squarely focus on improving graphics on the upcoming MacBook Pro. After all, Apple’s MacBook Pro is used by professional consumers who want to perform more demanding tasks on their machines such as video editing, coding, etc.

Last year, Apple introduced added faster M1 Pro and M1 Max processors to the 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro line. The notebooks offer a significant performance boost, long battery life, 120Hz Liquid Retina XDR displays with thin bezels, 1080p front-facing camera, physical function keys, and more connectors such as HDMI, SDXC card reader, and three Thunderbolt 4 ports. The laptops start from $1,999, which is a bit steep but the high price is justified for a professional-grade computer.

At WWDC this year, Apple announced M2 chips, the latest version of the chips which will run future Mac computers. The first two computers to receive one are the MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro. The MacBook Air has a brand new design language.

It offers a 13.6-inch display, supports MagSafe charging, has two Thunderbolt ports and a headphone jack. The Air has enough battery life for 18 hours of video playback, and fast charging. The new MacBook Air starts at $1199.