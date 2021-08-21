Apple is planning multiple product events for September: Report

Apple is expected to host multiple product events in September where it might launch its entire lineup of new devices, according to a report by DigiTimes. The company is expected to launch various devices this year including iPhone 13 series, Apple Watches, updated AirPods, revamped iPad mini, and the redesigned MacBook Pros.

Apple’s next-generation MacBook Pro line is said to feature a complete redesign. The Cupertino giant could offer the new MacBook Pro in 14-inch and 16-inch sizes. These could arrive with Apple’s M1X processor and might be available in seven colour variants. The MacBook Pro is expected to come with magnetic MagSafe charger and more ports for connecting external drives and devices.

Must Read | When is the next Apple event? These new anticipated products could launch in September

We will likely see the launch of the iPhone 13 series as well. The ‌upcoming iPhones are expected to feature an updated camera, better displays, and a smaller notch, as per a Bloomberg report. Additionally, the devices will likely be powered by Apple’s A15 Bionic processor. The Pro models are rumoured to pack a ProMotion display with support for a 120Hz refresh rate.

While Apple’s September event is said to focus on the launch of new iPhones, Apple Watches and ‌AirPods‌, the new iPads and other updates to some of the company’s services could be reserved for a second event.

We might also get to see an entry-level 9th generation iPad with a more powerful processor, an updated redesigned 6th generation iPad mini, and a new Apple Watch Series 7 with a new all-flat chassis.

The company’s final event of the season is expected to focus on the launch of Apple’s MacBook Pros. It is important to note that the company has not confirmed anything at this point, so it is best to take the rumours with a pinch of salt.