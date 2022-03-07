Apple Peek Performance event: How to watch, what to expect

Apple has announced its first 2022 event, to showcase its upcoming products. Titled ‘Peek Performance,’ the presentation is expected to showcase a successor to the iPhone SE, an iPad Air with 5G support, and a new Mac mini.

Apple ‘Peek Performance’: How to watch?

Apple’s Peek Performance event is scheduled to kick off on March 8, at 10 am Pacific time, live from the Steve Jobs Theater in Cupertino, California. For India, this would be 11:30 pm IST. The company has not stated an event duration, but going by past schedules, we can expect it to last between one to two hours.

The presentation will be hosted by CEO Tim Cook as usual and broadcast on the official Apple YouTube channel, Apple.com website, and the Apple TV app. You could also watch it here, via the embedded video below.

What to expect from Apple ‘Peek Performance’ spring event?

Multiple credible sources have attributed to the fact that an iPhone SE 3 is expected to launch this spring. In terms of hardware, users can expect an ultra-fast 5G connectivity and a powerful A15 Bionic processor. The device should look identical to the iPhone 8, featuring a 4.7-inch LED display with fat top and bottom bezels – all while honouring a budget price tag.

A new iPad Air is expected to be shown at the event, featuring 5G support and the Center Stage camera feature that keeps objects within the frame during video calls. A side-mounted Touch ID and an LCD display are also expected. There was also some rumour on a larger 14 to 15-inch iPad series, though now, that seems to have calmed down.

A new high-end Mac mini would also be unveiled at Peek Performance. Both Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman and analyst Ming-Chi Kuo have confirmed this, noting that it could launch with an M2 or M1 processor. “I’m told from a developer source that Apple has been testing multiple Macs with a new chip in recent weeks that includes an eight-core CPU (four efficiency cores and four high-performance cores) and 10 GPU cores,” said Mark, in his Power On newsletter.

Additionally, he notes that the company could be launching a new Studio Display with 7K resolution, sporting the A13 Bionic chip inside. Analyst Kuo, however, mentions a 27-inch external monitor that is more on the “affordable” side and does not feature mini-LED.

The display was predicted to be about half the price and smaller in size, with a slight drop in contrast ratio and brightness. It marks Apple’s first external monitor since the ProDisplay XDR in 2019.