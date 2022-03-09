Apple ‘Peek Performance’ event recap: iPhone SE 5G, Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip unveiled

Apple CEO Tim Cook took to the stage for the much-hyped “Peek Performance” even on Tuesday, and, as expected, the Cupertino company unveiled a bunch of new products, including the third-generation iPhone SE, Mac Studio desktop with the M1 Ultra chip. Here’s a quick recap of everything Apple announced at the Steve Jobs Theater in Apple Park.

iPhone SE 5G

After months of leaks and rumours, Apple finally unveiled a brand new third-generation iPhone SE. Similar to its predecessor, the new iPhone SE retains the same 4.7-inch display, complete with a thick bezel and a Touch ID fingerprint scanner. The new iPhone SE features the A15 Bionic, the same processor found inside the iPhone 13.

It comes in three colours, Midnight, Starlight, and (PRODUCT RED). It also features 5G for super fast downloads and uploads. The phone also features Deep Fusion camera technology and Apple’s photographic styles. It will retail for Rs 43,900 and will hit retail shelves on March 18.

New iPhone 13 colours

Apple is adding two new colours for its iPhone 13. Users can pre-order the iPhone 13 in “green” and the iPhone 13 Pro in “alpine green” starting Friday.

iPad Air 5

At its ‘Peek Performance’ event, Apple took the wraps off an all-new iPad Air. From the outside, the iPad Air looks exactly like its predecessor but inside, it is powered by the M1 chip, which is the processor used in the ultra-premium iPad Pro and MacBook Air models. It also has optional 5G support.

Its front-facing camera has been upgraded to a 12-megapixel with a wide-angle lens, which enables a feature called Center Stage that keeps you in the frame on your video calls. It will cost Rs 54,900 and will hit store shelves on March 18.

M1 Ultra chip

Apple has announced a new chip called M1 Ultra, which the company says is the most powerful desktop processor in the world. Apple said it has more transistors than any other PC chip and includes a 64-core graphics processor. “We’ve transitioned nearly every product in the Mac lineup to Apple Silicon,” Cook said. Apple currently sells Macs with M1, M1 Pro, and M1 Max chips.

Mac Studio with M1 Ultra chip and Studio display

The Mac Studio is a brand new desktop Mac in years. It is not a high-end Mac, previously remoured. It is essentially a display-less Mac, a cube-shaped aluminum box with USB-C ports, and an SD card slot on the front. The Mac Studio brings back memories of the G4 Cube, a premium Mac unveiled back in 2000.

The device is taller than the existing Mac mini, just for context. That additional height is used to keep the computer’s temperature low. Apple also announced a standalone display called Studio Display. The display is a 5K display at 27-inches. The Studio display features three USB-C ports and a single Thunderbolt port. The Mac Studio with the M1 Max chip starts at Rs 189900. The model with an M1 Ultra starts at Rs 389,900. The Studio Display starts at Rs 159900.