Apple Pay comes to India: How it works, where you can use it, and more

Apple Pay will be accepted by millions of merchants across India. (Image: Unsplash)

Apple has officially launched its flagship payments service, Apple Pay, in India, marking its entry into one of the world’s largest digital payments markets.

The tap-to-pay service is available to users in India starting today (September 30) across iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, with support for Mac coming soon. The iPhone-maker has partnered with Axis Bank, Visa, and Mastercard for the rollout of Apple Pay in the country.

This means that initially, only customers with Axis Bank-issued Visa and Mastercard credit cards will be able to add their cards to Apple Pay and use them to make in-store and online payments across India.

Apple Pay enables customers to make tap-and-pay purchases using tokenised card details stored on their devices, eliminating the need to open a separate payments app for transactions.