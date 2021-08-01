New patent shows iPhone 14 could come with Touch ID and Face ID under the screen

A new patent from Apple suggests that the company could be bringing under-display Touch ID for future iPhones. The Cupertino-based company has recently been granted a new patent for integrating biometric authentication into iPhones and MacBooks.

The patent adds more strength to multiple reports that Apple will be going back to Touch ID for its iPhones. On the contrary, a number of recent reports have also suggested that Apple could be bringing all its devices including iPhones to recognise faces via Face ID eventually.

Reports in favour of Apple’s new under-display Touch ID mechanism suggest that the iPhone 14 series could be the first to implement this, while the iPhone 13 series, expected to launch next month could be stuck with the notch Face ID that we have been seeing for a few years now.

Apple’s Android competitors have had under-display fingerprint sensors in mid-range to flagship devices for years now. Lower-end phones have either put the fingerprint scanner on the back of the phone or combined it with the power button on the side. Newer iPhones since the iPhone X have however, dropped the Touch ID feature completely, relying entirely on Face ID. The exception here is the iPhone SE series, which still uses Touch ID combined with older iPhone chassis designs.

Why Apple may want to steer away from Face ID

A number of factors could be playing a part in this. For starters, Face ID has made it difficult for people to unlock their phones without taking off their masks in public during the pandemic. This literally puts users at risk every time they unlock using Face ID when outdoors.

Moreover, continuing to use Face ID also means iPhones will always have the huge notch on the top of the screen to support Face ID’s IR (infrared) unlocking. This is something Android has moved away from years ago, allowing users to experience a near all-screen experience, with either no intrusions or minimal ones in the shape of tiny punch-hole cutouts.